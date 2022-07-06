Two-wheeler sales in June saw positive YoY growth of 20.6 per cent, while all two-wheeler manufacturers saw growth, apart from Bajaj. Hero MotoCorp leads the segment in sales, followed by Honda in second and TVS in third, while Royal Enfield, which posted the second-highest YoY growth settles for last, trailing Bajaj and Suzuki.

Hero MotorCorp sold 4,63,210 two-wheelers in June 2022, posting a 5.6 per cent growth over June 2021 sales, which stood at 4,38,514 units. The two-wheeler manufacturer managed to sell 24,696 units extra this June compared to June last year.

Honda’s sales for June 2022 stood at 3,55,560 units, a YoY growth of 67.3 per cent as compared to 2,12,453 units sold in June last year. Honda managed to sell over 1.4 lakh additional units compared to June 2021.

In third is TVS, with total sales of 1,93,090 units. The Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer posted a 32.7 per cent growth over 2021’s sales, selling an additional 47,677 units this June compared to June last year.

As mentioned earlier, Bajaj is the only two-wheeler OEM to have posted negative YoY growth in June 2022. Last month, Bajaj sold 1,25,083 units, which is 30,557 units less than June 2021 when the OEM sold 1,55,640 units.

Next is Suzuki, with 52,929 units sold in June 2022, followed by Royal Enfield with 50,265 units. Both OEMs posted a growth of 30.7 per cent and 40.3 per cent compared to June 2021.