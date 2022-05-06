TVS Motor Q4 PAT dips 5% at Rs 275 cr

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 4.8% decline in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 275 crore for the fourth quarter of FY’22 as against Rs 289 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.The company’s revenue from operations in Q4 grew by 4% to Rs 5,530 crore as against Rs 5,322 crore.

Operating EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased to 10.1% while the company reported an operating EBITDA of Rs 557 crore, recording a growth of 4% as against Rs 536 crore.The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports were at 8.56 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2022 as against 9.27 lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2021.Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 2% at 4.42 lakh units as against 4.31 lakh units.

Scooter sales registered 2.62 lakh units against the sales of 2.98 lakh units. Three-wheeler sales were at 0.42 lakh units as against 0.41 lakh units.During the financial year 2021-22, TVS Motor’s revenue from operations grew by 24% at Rs 20,791 crore as against Rs. 16,751 crore recorded in 2020-21.

Operating EBITDA for the year was higher at 9.4% compared to 8.5% in the previous year.The PBT before exceptional items grew by 50% at Rs. 1,243 crores as compared to Rs 826 crore reported during previous year.

During the year, the company incurred Rs 30 crore towards COVID-19 related expenses.The highest turnover and PBT of the company in a financial year was achieved under very challenging condition of COVID-19 wave 2 & 3, semiconductor shortage, container availability constraints and steep increases in the commodity cost, TVS Motor said in a statement.

PAT for the year ended March 2022 was at Rs 894 crore as compared to Rs 612crore.In the international business front, two-wheeler sales clocked 1.09 million units in FY 2021-22.

The company has achieved this significant milestone for the first time in a financial year, it said.During FY’22, the overall two and three-wheeler sales of the company, including international business grew by 8% at 33.

10 lakh units as against 30.52 Lakh units in the year 2020-21. Motorcycles sales during grew by 29% at 17.32 lakh units as against 13.41 lakh units.

Scooter sales registered 9.23 lakh units ias against 9.61 lakh units. Three-wheeler sales grew by 39% at 1.72 lakh units as against 1.24 lakh units. Its total sales in international markets recorded a growth of 43% increasing from 8.79 lakh units to 12.53 lakh units.