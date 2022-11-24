TVS Motor Company launches first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore

TVS Motor Company has inaugurated its first state-of-the-art TVS Experience Centre in Singapore, which is part of the company’s global expansion plans.

The Experience Centre will offer a range of TVS Motor’s premium motorcycles including the flagship model – TVS Apache RR310 for racing enthusiasts, and the TVS Apache RTR range for performance seekers.

The OEM says it will introduce diverse products offerings, catering to both personal commuting as well as the delivery premium segment in Singapore. This centre will additionally have vehicle servicing facility, spare parts, and the full range of merchandise to choose from.

TVS Motor Company has partnered with ‘Motorsport Pte (part of the Chong Aik Group)’ who will be the distributors for Singapore Market. Motorsport has strong presence in the region with 6 retail outlets and 8 warehouses. Established in 1994, they currently have exclusive distributorship for more than 40 brands, whilst also being the stockiest for genuine parts, apparels, and motorcycle accessories.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company said, “Our expansion into Singapore, with the launch of the TVS Apache series, is instrumental in our premiumisation story and we are confident of widening our community of Apache owners in the country.”

Rahul Nayak, VP – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “With many years of commitment to building the international business portfolio, TVS Motor Company has set the benchmark in catering to diverse needs of buyers across the globe. Our launch in Singapore is one step further in expanding globally in achieving our global ambitions.”

J Thangarajan, President Director – PT TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in the ASEAN region, with our new TVS Experience Centre in Singapore with Motorsport Pte. This state-of-the-art experience centre inaugurated here in Singapore will further consolidate our presence in the region. It will pave the way for us to explore newer opportunities in the world of mobility, as we introduce our premium range of two-wheelers: the flagship model TVS Apache RR310 and the TVS Apache RTR series along with a slew of other experiences for auto enthusiasts in Singapore.”

Herbert Teh, Director- Motorsport Pte said, “We will be representing TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the Singapore customers. With the product technology and quality of TVS Motor products, combined with our market presence and reach, we are confident that we will meet the customer expectation in the country.”