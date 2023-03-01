TVS Apache crosses 5 million global sales milestone

TVS Motor Company, a leading manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers has surpassed global sales milestone of 5 million units for its TVS Apache series, its premium motorcycle brand.

First introduced in 2005, it is sold in over 60 counties, the company says TVS Apache has become one of the fastest-growing sports brand world over.

It is built on the legacy of TVS Racing – the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company – the TVS Apache is amongst the premium products in its segment.

The TVS Apache series has seen multiple upgrades over the years with the inclusion of segment-first features like Race-Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi), ride modes, Dual Channel ABS, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, SmartXonnect and more.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Apache has come a long way from just a motorcycle to an entire premium experience which is evident from our wide range of products and initiatives surrounding it including merchandise, rapidly growing Apache Owners Group (AOG), Apache Racing Experience (ARE), Apache Pro Performance (APP), TVS One Make Championship and marquee rides. These initiatives help us in building not just the brand in ways more than one, but also in engaging with our judicious and loyal customers from India and abroad.”

The TVS Apache series is available in two categories – Naked and Super Sport. The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series comprises the TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, positioned in the Naked motorcycles category. In the Super Sports category, the company marked its entry into the super-premium space in 2017 with the TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica). TVS Motor further strengthened its commitment towards delivering an unmatched experience to the customers by introducing the BTO (Built-To-Order) platform for the TVS Apache RR 310 in 2021.