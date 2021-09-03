Tata Motors inaugurates 70 new sales outlets in a single day

Tata Motors inaugurates 70 dealerships in a single day across South India. These sales outlets are spread across 53 cities and will sell Tata passenger vehicles, including its EV portfolio.

With the addition of these new outlets in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Pondicherry, Telangana, Andra Pradesh, and Kerala, Tata Motors now has a total of 980 retail outlets in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors stated, “Southern India contributes to 28% of the total Industry volumes and hence it is very critical for us to be strategically present in the emerging markets. With a 12.1% market share in Southern India, we are committed to our customers and want to make our New Forever range of passenger cars easily accessible.”

“The trailblazing launch of these 70 new sales outlets, marks an important milestone in our aggressive retail expansion plans in India. This expansion will help us cater to our consumers’ requirements and tastes that are constantly evolving, with both online and offline solutions, to provide a seamless ‘phygital’ experience that is more convenient and relevant today.”

