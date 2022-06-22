SUN Mobility-Amazon India launch battery-swapping network in Maharashtra

New Delhi-based EV solutions provider SUN Mobility announced the expansion of its battery-swapping network to Maharashtra as part of its partnership with Amazon India. The first set of battery-swapping stations in the state were set up at Amazon facilities in Mumbai and Pune, respectively. The company aims to locate over 2,000 battery swapping units across Maharashtra by 2025.

Speaking at the launch, Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment & Climate Change, Govt. of Maharashtra said, “Earlier this year, our government decided to implement the decision of using only EVs for all governments, Urban Local Bodies and Corporations. Today’s announcement of SUN Mobility launching their Battery Swapping operations with Amazon in Maharashtra is yet another step towards achieving our goal of clean mobility in the state,”



“We look forward to working with various players in the space and extending all necessary support to make Maharashtra a leading example in EV adoption.”, he added.



Sun Mobility has been setting up battery-swapping stations at Amazon India warehouses across cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The e-commerce giant will seek to deploy EVs compatible with SUN Mobility’s batteries in its delivery fleets as part of the collaboration. At present, they have deployed over 200 vehicles across Delhi and Bengaluru that are compatible with SUN’s batteries.

Abhinav Singh, Director, Supply Chain, Amazon India said, “In line with our climate pledge, we made a commitment to sustainably build a fleet of 10,000 EVs in our transportation network by 2025. Maharashtra has a significant delivery network and with this cross-industry collaboration, we will be able to deliver packages to a large customer base more sustainably.”

Anant Badjatya, CEO of SUN Mobility said , “It’s inspiring to see Maharashtra government’s leadership in accelerating EV adoption through policy initiatives. We are delighted to partner with the state in setting up an enabling ecosystem to drive automotive electrification with our strategic partners – Indian Oil, Amazon and our OEM partners like Piaggio, Omega Seiki, Hero Electric and Greaves. Our investments in setting up a battery swapping network is a testimony to our commitment to making Maharashtra a greener state. This expansion will further strengthen our partnership with Amazon, while enabling them with environment-friendly delivery options pan India.”

With its target of deploying 2,000 swapping stations by 2025, SUN Mobility aims to provide over 2,00,000 electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers with over 3,00,000 swaps per day. The company plans to set up over 100 swap stations in Mumbai itself by the end of FY 22-23.