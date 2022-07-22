Shadowfax receives 100 electric scooters from Hero Electric

Crowdsource platform for last-mile delivery Shadowfax received the first batch of 100 electric scooters from Hero Electric.

The first batch of 100 e-scooters was delivered by Hero Electric to Shadowfax, a crowdsource last-mile delivery platform in Bangalore under a partnership between the two companies.

As part of the partnership announced in April this year, Hero Electric will help the company in converting a quarter of its 1,00,000 strong delivery fleet with its NYX HX e-scooters.

Shadowfax plans to convert 75 per cent of its fleet to electric vehicles by 2025, according to a statement.

With over 1.2 lakh monthly transacting partners delivering over 10 lakh orders every day, Shadowfax has been actively looking at green mobility solutions, Praharsh Chandra, Co-Founder and COO, Shadowfax, said.

Over the next few months, Shadowfax will deploy 1,000 e-scooters, Chandra added. Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric, said delivering these 100 e-scooters is only the beginning of a long and symbiotic partnership.

“The last-mile delivery segment is growing at an unprecedented pace, with more businesses switching towards a sustainable EV ecosystem to reach their company goals,” he added.

Further, Gill said This partnership will ensure a carbon-free fleet in the logistics market while catering to consumer needs and minimising emissions.