Royal Enfield installs capacity to cut Hunter 350 waiting period

n a bid to cut the waiting period for the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it has installed capacity at its manufacturing plant in Chennai. It has launched the product in India in early August and deliveries are going on since August 10. The waiting period is somewhere between one month and two months, especially in the markets such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where the bookings are quite high. Royal Enfield produces the motorcycle at its factory in neighbouring Oragadam.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, chief commercial officer, Royal Enfield, said it has a million per year capacity and it can utilise the unused capacity to cut the waiting period. “We are ensuring that Hunter 350 is available in the market and as the booking are overwhelming in places such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, there could be a waiting period of one or two months, not beyond that,” he said, while speaking to media persons on the side lines of the launch of the Hunter 350 in Tamil Nadu.

According to him, Hunter 350 has got the highest number of bookings in comparison with all the models launched by the company so far by apple-to-apple comparison, taking into account the number of days it has been launched.

Refusing to divulge the number of bookings it has received, he said that it has been only over two weeks now and the response was overwhelming.

He said Royal Enfield has got a 25% market share in the 150 cc and above category in Tamil Nadu and the overall bookings for the Hunter 350, Tamil Nadu’s share is at double digit.

The company unveiled the Hunter 350 motorcycle at Rs 1,49,900 for the base retro variant and Rs 1,68,900 (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu) for the metro variant.

With three factories in Chennai and three CKD units in Colombia, Argentina and Thailand, the company is also making inroads in the international market, he said. The company has 3,000 outlets across the globe, out of which 2,000 plus are in India and 800 plus are in international markets. It sells the products in almost 60 countries.