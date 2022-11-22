Royal Enfield hits over 30% market share in above 125 cc segment￼

Iconic bike maker Royal Enfield recorded over 30% market share in the first half of the current fiscal in the above 125cc segment, riding on the demand for its Hunter model.

The company said the festive retail feedback has been strong during the September -October window and its international retail performance for the first half of the fiscal has been robust and clocked a growth of 40% to 55%.

Also read| Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories list explained

Company CEO B Govindarajan told analysts that the Hunter 350 model propelled the growth. “We have rolled out more than 55,000 Hunter motorcycles already since the launch. Our order books are very good and healthy,” he said.

Also read| Royal Enfield Classic 500 scale model launched at Rs. 67,990

He said the company continues to progress on becoming a global motorcycle brand.

Royal Enfield is now the leading mid-weight brand in the UK and among the top three in Europe. Its market share has climbed to 7% in Americas, 9% in the APAC and 10% in the EMEA region, he said.