Royal Enfield delivering 120th-year limited edition bikes

Royal Enfield has commenced deliveries of the 120th-year anniversary limited edition 650 Twin motorcycles — the specially-designed Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 — to customers in India.

Royal Enfield has commenced deliveries of the 120th-year anniversary limited edition 650 Twin motorcycles — the specially-designed Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 — to customers in India. Unveiled at EICMA 2021 motorcycle show, these motorcycles are conceptualised and designed in celebration of Royal Enfield’s legacy of 120 years.

A total of only 480 units were produced and distributed across four regions with 120 units each for India, Europe, the Americas and Southeast Asia, comprising 60 Continental GT 650 units and 60 Interceptor INT 650 units. Royal Enfield sold 120 units of these limited edition motorcycles through an online flash sale in India in December last year.

The online flash sale that went live on December 6 last year saw a very enthusiastic response from enthusiasts across the country, with a whopping 17,000-plus registrations prior to the sale. From the biggest metro cities to the smallest towns, people enrolled themselves for the online sale, wherein 120 units of these special motorcycles were sold in under 120 seconds, said a release by the company.

Earlier this week, the company began simultaneous deliveries of these limited-edition anniversary motorcycles to customers across the country. Among several motorcycling enthusiasts, Royal Enfield delivered these limited-edition motorcycles to a few celebrated and renowned personalities across the board.