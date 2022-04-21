Revolt Motors re-open bookings for RV400

Revolt Motors today announced the re-opening of bookings for its flagship electric motorcycle – RV400, across 20 cities. Customers can book the vehicle from 25th April 2022 – 10:00 AM onwards for INR 9,999/- via the company’s website.

After receiving an overwhelming response from customers, Revolt motors has opened its bookings to fulfil the demand for its product in the Indian market. The company has also achieved a 6 crore kms milestone with complete safety on Indian roads.

Revolt Motors also aims to open over 40 new stores nationally and bookings for RV400 is now open in 20 cities – Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Lucknow, Nellore, Kochi, Thrissur and Hubli.

The RV400 is currently available in three colours – Cosmic Black, Rebel Red or Mist Grey. All interested buyers who missed booking the motorcycle last time can now book via the company website.

The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can help the motorcycle attain a top speed of 85km/h.

The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt’s battery at and be on-the-move in less than 60 seconds.

RV400 gets three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver. Also, comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully adjustable mono shock at the rear.