A Twitter User on Friday, posted a video of an Ola S1 Pro up in flames in Pune, Maharashtra.

In a concerning turn of events, an Ola S1 Pro caught fire due to thermal runaway in Maharashtra. The video was shared by a user on Twitter as he wrote “Ola S1 Pro Caught Fire in Maharashtra. The vehicle already has temperature management issues as reported by many YouTubers and auto experts. #OlaS1 #OLAFIRE #olas1pro #evfire #ev #bhash @OlaElectric @bhash @varundubey”

Adding to the same thread, the user posted a picture of the details of the electric-scooter that burst into flames.

Responding to the accident that took place in Pune, Ola Electric CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal took to his Twitter handle and affirmed that the company is looking into the details of what went wrong with the scooter as he said, ” Safety is a top priority. We’re investigating this and will fix it.”

Later, the company shared an official statement and assured that they’d be going to the roots of the incident and will share an update soon. The statement read, “we are aware of an accident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root causes and will share more update in the next few days we are in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe. Vehicle safety is Paramount importance and polar and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our product we take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and save more in the coming days”.