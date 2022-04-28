Ola, Okinawa, Pure EV recall 6,656 units

Electric scooter makers such as Ola, PureEV and Okinawa have cumulatively recalled 6,656 vehicles between April 16 and April 23 “voluntarily”, a government source said.

In view of the recent fire incidents on electric vehicles resulting deaths and injuries, the government had on April 21 advised manufacturer of such vehicles to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately as a precaution measure or face a heavy penalty.

The official said Okinawa has recalled the maximum 3,215 vehicles followed by PureEV at 2,000. Ola has recalled 1,441 vehicles. Okinawa recalled the vehicles on April 16, PureEV on April 21 and Ola on April 23.

The three companies will now carry out thorough checks and rectify the problems, if found.

The official said the committee of experts comprising scientists from Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) and Indian Institute of Science will carry out a detailed investigation on the fire incidents. The ministry will examine their recommendations and take suitable actions.

“The committee will submit its report in due course. It has not been given any time limit,” the official said.