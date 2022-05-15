Ola Electric’s CMO Varun Dubey quits

Ola Electric has been in the news for a few reasons, and one of them is for its senior executives leaving the company. The latest to call it quits was the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Varun Dubey. Ola says that Varun quit for personal reasons.

Varun has been part of Ola since 2019 when the company was into the fintech business. Since then, Varun climbed up the leadership role to head the marketing arm for the company’s latest venture, electric scooters.

Prior to Ola, Varun was with Practo for five years, and also had a stint with Qualcomm, the technology company. With Ola, Varun worked closely with the CEO and Founder, Bhavish Aggarwal.

A few days prior to Varun’s exit, Dinesh Radhakrishnan, who looked after critical engineering functions with Ola Electric and Ola Cabs, quit. Prior to that, Ola’s used car business’ CEO, Arun Sirdeshmukh, left the company. Another high-profile exit was Ola’s Director- Chief Engineer, Electric Vehicles & Charger Systems, Zoeb Karampurwala.