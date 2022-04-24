Ola Electric to recall 1,441 units as the fire incidents continue to rise



Owing to the many recent incidents of electric vehicles catching fire, Bengaluru-based Ola Electric has recalled 1,441 units of electric scooters. The happening that took place in Pune on March 26 is still under preliminary investigation and so far it was found to be an isolated one. However, the company’s service engineers will be conducting a detailed diagnostic check across all the battery systems, thermal systems, and safety systems for the entire lot as a precautionary measure.

In a statement given to PTI, the company assured that the battery systems are tested for AIS 156, the European standard ECE 136, and are complied with all the latest proposed Indian standards.

Lately, there have been episodes of electric two-wheelers bursting into flames in different parts of the nation, driving EV producers to review their vehicles. Even the government has to take a stance on the same, forming panels to understand the nitigrities and at the same time caution companies about penalties that follow.

Of late, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV have recalled their 3,000 and 2,000 units of electric two-wheelers respectively.