Ola Electric to raise e-scooter prices in next purchase window

Following a price hike announcement, Ola Electric is all set to launch a special edition ‘Gerua’ colour e-scooters on Holi this year.

Ola Electric on Thursday said it will be raising prices of S1 Pro e-scooters in the next purchase window. The company, however, did not reveal the likely price hike and the next date for opening the window.



Ola Electric had opened the purchase window on March 17 for those who have reserved S1 Pro and for others on the next day on the Ola app platform. The company also said the new coloured S1 Pro will only be available on March 17 and 18, coinciding with Holi.

Ola had said it is also bringing an exclusive special edition colour ‘Gerua’, in a beautiful glossy finish. This colour will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17 and 18. On Thursday, taking to Twitter — Bhavish Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Ola, said: “Last chance to get it for `1,29,999. We will be raising prices in the next window. This (current) window ends 18th midnight.” He also thanked all who have purchased S1 Pro already. “Special thanks to those who have bought their 2nd or 3rd S1 Pro,” he said.

Ola had said that for the current window, the entire digital payment process will be through the Ola app only. The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers’ doorsteps.

The e-scooters are being manufactured at the Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest 2W factory. The company is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet the overwhelming customer demand.

Aggarwal had earlier stated that Ola Electric has delivered almost 7,000 vehicles in February and expects delivery of 15,000 units in March. Over the last 12 months, Ola Electric has built the Futurefactory, the world’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility in the Krishnarajapuram district in Tamil Nadu.

Ola Futurefactory, which will employ over 10,000 women at full capacity, will be the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally.