Ola electric scooter switches to reverse mode seriously injuring 65-year old

Ola’s back in the limelight after an incident involving one of its electric scooters switched to a ‘reverse mode’, severely injuring a 65-year old in Jodhpur. Also, as per the user, this is the second time the Ola EV did so and he blames a software bug that the company has to look at fixing.

Pallav Maheshwari, a resident of Jodhpur said that the Ola scooter went into reverse mode once when he was riding, but at the time, he ignored it thinking it was a glitch. However, the same happened to Pallav’s father when he was trying to park the scooter, severely injuring him.

Pallav took to social media to highlight the incident and also describe the extent of injuries his father suffered. He wrote, “He has banged his head on a wall with almost the skull open (with 10 stitches now) and broken his left arm which would have to be operated with 2 plates inserted.”

Pallav’s father has undergone the required medical treatment and is recovering, but such an incident has raised safety questions. Pallav has urged Ola to recall scooters and fix the glitch, pointing out that Ola is compromising on the safety of its customers with “poorly tested” products.

“I didn’t think that health and safety norms would be compromised to this level at your #futurefactory,” he shared. “Even after multiple reports of the reverse mode triggering in full throttle have been made by multiple Ola customers, no recall or fixes have been declared. I urge you to make sure no one else is harmed because of your fault.”

Ola has been in the limelight in recent times after one scooter burst into flames, and another customer who met with an accident claimed that the Ola accelerated when he tried to slow down for a speed breaker.

Ola was quick to tweet telemetric data showing that the user had accelerated and not braked, which created another controversy for the EV maker in regards to personal data being stored and shared.