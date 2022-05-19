Okinawa inks JV with Italy’s Tacita for electric 2-wheeler and powertrain manufacturing

Okinawa Autotech, a leading Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturing company and Italy’s Tacita, a manufacturer of electric and performance motorcycles have signed an agreement to form a joint venture in India.

As per the understanding Okinawa will provide the local development of the future product and its production line, while Tacita will bring its powertrain – controller, motor, battery packs and BMS. This JV will introduce two product lines: scooters and motorcycles – for domestic and international markets. The aim is to introduce a scooter and a high-end performance motorcycle by 2023.

The new company will start design, development, patent and on-road tests this year going up to the first half of 2023.

The design will be developed in Italy at the Tacita headquarters with Okinawa professional technicians and Italian team co-develop the powertrain, battery packs and BMS. Road tests will be carried out both in India & Italy in all weather conditions. Part of the tests will include an inaugural voyage from Okinawa headquarters in India to the Tacita headquarters in Italy.

Jeetender Sharma, MD and founder, Okinawa Autotech said, “We envisage the collaboration to create a synergy effect that will accelerate our commitment to electric mobility. There is a steady and conscious shift in consumer preferences and we have witnessed a growing demand for premium and performance electric motorcycles in India. Tacita will help us in creating a marketplace that matches the demand for futuristic technology and products. Their advanced and futuristic technology will also further broaden and strengthen our existing product range.”

At present, Tacita sells products for recreational, competitive off-roads, and electric superbikes. It designs and manufactures its own powertrain, controller, motor, and battery pack with BMS.

The e-bikes are slated to go in production early next year at the second facility of Okinawa in Rajasthan.

Pierpaolo Rigo, MD, Tacita said, “We are happy to provide our expertise in the premium EV bike segment to launch a top-end line of bikes. Our team along with Okinawa Engineers is dedicated to R&D to introduce unique product propositions that define the future.”