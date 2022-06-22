Okinawa Autotech invest Rs 500 cr to set up its 3rd manufacturing plant in India

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech has announced the launch of its manufacturing plant in Karoli, Rajasthan.

Having set up factories in Alwar and Bhiwadi in recent years, this is going to be Okinawa’s third facility in Rajasthan. The EV maker plans to invest Rs 500 crores in the plant that will be spread across 30 acres of land. The plant is expected to commence its operations from October 2023. It will employ more than 5,000 workers, the company said.



Inspired by Robotic Automation, the plant will incorporate automatic manufacturing units for batteries and powertrains, along with a Motor and Controller plant. Furthermore, the company will set up automated paint shops for the electric two-wheelers while the plastic body parts will also be molded by machines.



Okinawa aims to ramp up production to meet the growing demand of electric two-wheelers in the country. The company offers a range of 7 electric two-wheelers in India and has more than 1,50,000 products on roads across the country.

Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech, said, “The R&D facilities planned in the mega factory will be futuristic to ensure we meet the sector’s demand ahead. The factory will not only concentrate on the manufacturing of vehicles. It will also have a supplier park that will take account of motor, controllers, battery packs and other electrical parts meant to support the complete EV ecosystem.”