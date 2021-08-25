New ADV based on Trident 660 platform: Triumph Tiger Sport 660 final prototype unveiled

Soon after we saw the Triumph Trident 660, there were reports on the Internet that it would spawn two more motorcycles – an adventure motorcycle and an adventure-sports tourer. And now, Triumph Motorcycle has taken the wraps off what it calls the Tiger Sport 660, which by the looks of it is an adventure sport. The motorcycle is in its final prototype stage, images of which have been shared by the British manufacturer.

The motorcycle in the images is wearing camouflage but there are details visible that point to the fact that it’ll prefer the road more. It gets Showa upside-down forks like the Trident but it would likely have more suspension travel. The wheel size is the same at 17 inches and it gets Michelin Road 5 tyres.

The tubular steel frame is likely the same but with a new rear subframe and swingarm. The Tiger Sport 660 will be powered by the same 660cc three-cylinder engine that makes 81 hp, paired with a six-speed transmission and a bi-directional quickshifter.

This will be the second road-focused Tiger in India after the Tiger 850 Sport and will also be the most affordable Tiger to date.

Considering the final prototype looks very near a production model, its launch in international markets should happen in the coming weeks, which would then be followed by a launch in India. So, expect the Tiger Sport 660 in the country sometime in early 2022.

The price tag is expected to be about Rs 7.5-8 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Tiger Sport 660 would rival the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650.