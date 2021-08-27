Napino Auto, Canada’s Enedym collaborate for electric two-wheeler motor solutions

Proprietary SRM solution, with its magnet-free technology, eliminates expensive permanent magnets and rare earth metals, which has a huge dependence on China, thereby reducing the cost of propulsion motors

Napino Auto & Electronics Ltd, a Tier 1 automotive component manufacturing company, has announced a strategic partnership with Enedym Inc, a Canada-based company with patented Switched Reluctance Motors (SRM) technology. The commercial agreement will see Napino partner with Enedym to develop and manufacture complete motor solutions for electric two-wheelers in India.

Proprietary SRM solution, with its magnet-free technology, eliminates expensive permanent magnets and rare earth metals, which has a huge dependence on China, thereby reducing the cost of propulsion motors by as much as 40% and the sourcing challenges associated with it. These Motors have high efficiency at high speeds and are suitable for operation in harsh environments and high temperatures. Enedym’s switched reluctance motors are quiet, smooth and efficient with high power density and require lower maintenance.

Being a Tier-1 supplier with marquee customers like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Suzuki, Ola Electric, Ampere & Ather amongst others, Napino believes that Enedym’s SRM technology will be the right alternative to conventional motor technologies and cater to the two-wheeler powertrain, which is likely to go electric in the near term.

Napino is confident that the affordable and robust solution being created by its engineering & manufacturing teams will offer quicker adoption of electric mobility in India. The company’s vision is to make India a global manufacturing hub for EV Motors & contribute towards making it carbon neutral, Vaibhav Raheja, Joint Managing Director of Napino, said.

With Enedym as our partner, we are well-positioned to be a leading technology provider for system supplies of EV drivetrain. Napino’s excellence in electronics manufacturing and a deep-rooted customer relationship will be leveraged to launch this offering and further strengthen its vision of being technologically driven, Naveen Kumar, Group CEO of Napino, said.

This partnership is transformative and significant given it will provide a more stable and secure global manufacturing supply chain, combined with sustainable next-generation motor technology. Partnering with Napino will also allow us to supply our next-generation motor technology within a massive market and offer Indian-based and global OEM’s a viable manufacturing alternative to China, Dr Ali Emadi, Founder, President, and CEO of Enedym, said.

