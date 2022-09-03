Motorcycle review – BMW G 310 RR: German craft, perfected in India

From the paint quality to suspension, and from engine refinement to design, it’s tough to find any area of improvement in the new BMW G 310 RR motorcycle. It looks like a labour of love, actually partnership. The G 310 RR is the third BMW midsize motorcycle to roll out from the lines of TVS Motor’s manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu (as part of tie-up between BMW and TVS). I recently rode it in and around Delhi.

What is the G 310 RR?

After the success of the G 310 R and G 310 GS (launched in July 2018, of which 10,000 units have been sold in India and 50,000 exported), comes the G 310 RR. It gets the same 312.12 cc engine as the other two, but looks and rides differently. Its competitors are TVS Apache RR 310 (same engine, but priced a bit less) and KTM RC 390 (more powerful, but more expensive).

What defines its design?

It is modelled on track-racing motorcycles. Distinctive features are the golden colour upside down front fork, handlebars with buttons to quickly switch between riding modes, alloy wheels and racing tyres (Michelin Pilot Street) and a big TFT display (looks like a mobile phone fitted on the dashboard).

How does it ride?

The riding position is front forward (upper body slightly leant forward). Handlebars are in easy reach for maximum control. The windscreen is functional and the wind blast on the face (helmet) is minimal (in front-forward riding position).

The power delivery of the engine is way too responsive. So much that you need to artfully control the clutch to keep the bike in control. Acceleration from any speed to any speed (in the right gear) is way too brisk, and the light weight of the motorcycle (174 kg) makes it fly over speed-breakers if you happen to go too fast.

While this riding position (front forward) leads to exceptional control over the motorcycle, it is tiring. I couldn’t continue in this position for more than half an hour at a stretch. Although you can ride it sitting straight (back upright), but that kills the fun, and in that position because the handlebars go way too far for good control, you cannot continue riding for long comfortably.

The G 310 RR, clearly, is not a motorcycle for intercity trips, but more for having fun around smooth winding roads. The suspension hates potholes. Braking is super-effective, and the tyres just don’t seem to lose grip on any kind of surface (as long as it is metalled).

Also, the power delivery and suspension performance can be controlled. In the Track and Sport modes, the focus is on maximum performance (the top speed is up to 160 km/h in these two modes). In the Urban and Rain modes, the focus is more on control (the top speed is limited to 125 km/h in these modes).

During my few days of riding in a mix of conditions—highway, track and traffic—it returned about 30 km/litre fuel efficiency.

Is it worth the price?

It is priced Rs 2.85 lakh for the black Standard variant and Rs 2.99 lakh for the classy Style Sport variant (which definitely stands out on the road). That makes it at least Rs 20,000 more expensive than TVS Apache RR 310 (Rs 2.65 lakh) which is exactly the same bike (but without the BMW brand value). A few thousand rupees extra can get you KTM RC 390 (Rs 3.16 lakh), which is a more powerful motorcycle and whose MotoGP inspired bodywork sets it apart.

But none of those is a beemer.

Specifications

Engine: 312.12 cc

Power: 25 kW (34 PS)

Torque: 27.3 Nm

Top speed: 160 km/h

Weight: 174 kg

Seat height: 811 mm

Fuel tank: 11 litres (usable)

Price: Rs 2.85-2.99 lakh

Competitors

TVS Apache RR 310 (Rs 2.65 lakh)

Essentially the same motorcycle, the only difference is the design. But the TVS is priced a bit less.

KTM RC 390 (Rs 3.16 lakh)

It’s more powerful, but more expensive as well. Its MotoGP inspired bodywork sets it apart.