Matter showcases active liquid-cooled 2-Wheeler EV battery pack Matter Energy 1.0

According to the company, this is India’s first active liquid-cooled battery pack for electric two wheelers to enhance safety.

Some of the features of battery packs are high power density, battery Pack with IP67 rating, sensor systems are used to guarantee optimal battery performance

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO, Matter said that “as the safety and performance of battery-powered electric vehicles are integral to their viability and acceptability, Matter has developed a highly purpose-built battery pack that will meet the needs of the E2w industry. For electric vehicles to become mainstream it is pivotal that we focus on the product development cycle that is simulation intensive, thoroughly tested, and validated for reliability and safety.”

“This approach is very important to be considered while designing and developing the battery pack. Matter Energy 1.0, a breakthrough futuristic battery pack is fully charged and ready to power the EV 2W landscape in India” he added.

The battery casing is built of lightweight metal which is also thermally conductive when compared to other materials.