Komaki doubles production of electric two, three-wheelers in Delhi-NCR to meet demand

Komaki has announced that it has plans to ramp up production of its electric two and three-wheelers with the rising demand in the National Capital. The company has sold over 21,000 vehicles in the year 2021 so far across India. As the festive season in India inches nearer, Komaki says that it is sparing no efforts in satiating the soaring demands for its EVs. The company currently has over 300 dealerships across India and going forward, with plans for further expansion, Komaki is aiming to take this number to over 500 in the coming months. With the rising demands in the Delhi-NCR region, the production facility in the region has undergone an enormous expansion to ensure dedicated and swifter delivery, Konaki said in a press release.

With its brand new colossal-sized production facility, Komaki will increase the production from the current 4,500 units per month to 8,500 units per month, and hence, recording a substantial leap of 4,000 units monthly. In addition, Komaki has also opened new dealerships across the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Moreover, another massive production plant is in its development stage that will serve the rising demands of EV vehicles in the regions of Delhi-NCR, the brand confirms.

Komaki says that it takes great pride in being a proponent for greener India and simultaneously sticking to its customer-driven identity. Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division says that all these focused endeavours are to make sure that the company is able to live up to the expectations of the Indian population, especially during the joyful period of festivals. She also adds that Komaki has pledged to pursue this long-standing partnership with its dear customers and by means of that prioritize a sustainable way of commutation in India.