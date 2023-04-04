Kenichi Umeda succeeds Satoshi Uchida as the new MD at Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has appointed Kenichi Umeda as the new Managing Director (MD) of the company. He succeeds Satoshi Uchida, who has completed his term as the MD of the company Satoshi Uchida on May 1, 2021.

Umeda has over 27 years of industry experience across various global markets. In his new role he will be responsible for the further growing and strengthening Suzuki Motorcycle India’s position in the Indian and overseas markets. The company says he has a unique style of leadership, customer-centric business approach and above all he comes with refreshed passion and commitment towards the Suzuki Motorcycle brand.

“I am excited to take on this new role and lead Suzuki Motorcycle’s operations in one of the world’s largest two-wheeler markets. India is an important market for Suzuki. Delivering innovative products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers has been the priority for Suzuki Motorcycle India since its inception,” said Umeda.