Keeway opens new dealership in Ahmedabad

The QianJiang group-owned Keeway brand, which recently made it to India with two scooters and a cruiser motorcycle, has inaugurated a new dealership in Ahmedabad. The new Keeway dealership is located at D-1,2 Titanium Square, Thaltej crossroads, Sarkhej – Gandhinagar Hwy, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054

The new Keeway facility supports sales, service, and spares in Ahmedabad, and is headed by Shanil Harshadbhai Padia, Dathawala Automotive.

With this new outlet, Benelli and Keeway now have a network of 52 touch points across the country. The facility will deal with Benelli’s range of superbikes as well as products from the recently launched Keeway brand. The 3S showroom will also display merchandise and accessories.

Speaking at the Inauguration, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli and Keeway India said, “We are delighted to partner with Dathawala Automotive Pvt Ltd. Gujarat is an important market for Benelli and Keeway India, with this dealership we are enhancing our presence in the state. Moreover, looking forward to offering customers easy access to premium mobility solutions.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealership, Shanil Harshadbhai Padia, Dealer Principal, Benelli and Keeway said, “With the inauguration of this new facility, we look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local moto enthusiasts and providing them accessibility to Italian passion and Hungarian Flair to explore the spirit of riding and freedom. Through this outlet, we aim to provide our customers with a premium experience by offering a hassle-free sale and service.”

Keeway currently sells the Vieste and 300i scooters in India, priced at Rs 2.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The scooters are powered by a 278cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 18 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. Keeway also sells the K-Light 250V cruiser motorcycle in India that is powered by an 18 bhp 250 cc V-twin motor. The Keeway K-Light 250V is priced at Rs 2.89 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).