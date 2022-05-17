Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser, Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i retro classic scooter launched in India

Keeway, the Hungarian brand owned by the QJ Group, has announced its plans for India by launching three products and planning for five more by the end of this year. The three new product launches for India are the K-Light 250V cruiser, Vieste 300 maxi-scooter, and the Sixties 300i retro classic scooter. The prices will be announced in a week’s time.

The newly-launched K-Light 250V cruiser, Vieste 300 maxi-scooter, and the Sixties 300i retro classic scooter will be available for test rides starting May 26th and deliveries starting in early June. Bookings for the same are open from today, at Rs 10,000.

Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser

Keeway has associated with Adishwar Auto Ride India and will make use of its 40+ dealership network across the country, along with an assembly plant to support Keeway’s growth. The company will also work closely with Benelli (which is owned by the QJ Group) to bring bigger displacement motorcycles and scooters to India.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, KEEWAY India said, “We are privileged and excited to introduce the young and energetic Hungarian marque “Keeway” to the Indian Market. We at Benelli India have been successfully operating in the uber-competitive Indian mobility market for years. In our tenure of catering to the unique needs of the Indian motoring enthusiast, we identified a requirement for an attractively designed, well-powered and reliably performing mobility products that are attuned to the price and quality conscious Indian buyer.”

He added, “To fulfill this need, we identified Benelli’s youthful Hungarian sibling Keeway as the right partner for us. Keeway’s mobility products have not only been well received by the quality and design-oriented European markets, but have also performed exceptionally well in the demanding South Asian conditions.”

Keeway Vieste 300 maxi-scooter

Following the launch of the K-Light 250V cruiser, Vieste 300 maxi-scooter, and the Sixties 300i retro classic scooter, Keeway aims at bringing another cruiser, two retro-street motorcycles, a naked street, and a race replica to India.

The K-Light 250V cruiser will have a LED headlight with a round DRL, sports a 20-litre fuel tank, and comes in three colours: Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Dark Grey. The cruiser gets 16-inch wheels, a 20-litre fuel tank, USD suspension, dual exhausts, alloy-wheels, and disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS, amongst other features.

Powering the K-Light 250V cruiser is a 249 cc, air-cooled V-Twin belt-driven motor that develops 18.7 hp and 19 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Keeway Sixties 300i

The Vieste 300 maxi-scooter features LED lights, keyless start, a 12-litre fuel tank, disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS, 13-inch tyres, and a telescopic front suspension amongst others.

The Sixties 300i retro classic scooter features a classic design with similar features as the Vieste 300 but gets 12-inch tyres and a 10-litre fuel tank. The Sixties 300i and the Vieste 300 are powered by a 278.2 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 18.7 hp and 22 Nm of torque.