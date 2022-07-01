June 2022 sales: Bajaj Auto reports 3,47,004 wholesales

Pune-headquartered two- and three-wheeler major Bajaj Auto has disclosed its wholesales figures for the month of June 2022. The OEM sold 3,47,004 units in June. The sales remained flat in comparison to 3,46,136 units sold by the company in June 2021.



Bajaj Auto reported sales of 1,38,351 units of its two-wheelers and commercial vehicles (CVs) in the domestic market in June, experiencing a 15 per cent downfall as compared to 1,61,386 units in the same month last year.

Export numbers, on the other hand, increased to 2,08,653 units, reflecting a 13 per cent growth as compared to 1,84,300 units sold in June 2021. The company sold 3,15,948 two-wheelers in total, which includes exports and domestic sales and registered a 2 per cent growth over 3,10,578 units in June last year.

However, domestic sales of its two-wheelers declined by 20 per cent with 1,25,083 units sold last month against 1,55,640 in June 2021. On the other hand, the exports of the same segment spiked 23 per cent as the automaker registered 1,90,865 sales as compared to 1,54,938 units sold in June 2021.



The three-wheeler segment also witnessed a 13 per cent decline in its sales as Bajaj Auto registered 31,056 CV sales in comparison to 35,558 units in the same period last year.