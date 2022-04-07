iVOOMi Energy Plans To Onboard 150 Channel Partners By April-End

iVOOMi energy, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, today announced its plans to create a significant value chain in the EV ecosystem by expanding its channel partner network and creating opportunities for co-creation.

With an aim to onboard 150 channel partners by April end, iVOOMi aims to drive the adoption of electric two-wheelers across India. The company had concentrated its initial expansion efforts in the West and South Indian regions, developing a significant presence with 50+ channel partners.

It is now looking to expand pan India. The expansion is backed by the success and growing interest from customers towards iVOOMi’s high-performance electric two-wheelers – City, Eco, Jeet, and S1 all priced under INR 1 lakh with a range of over 130kms per charge.

To further accelerate the growing momentum, iVOOMi Energy aims to develop an ecosystem for EVs with a well-knit network of channel partners, including dealers, after-sales service providers, financial institutions and many more service providers.

Sunil Bansal, Managing Director & Co-founder, iVOOMI Energy said, “Within a short span of time, iVOOMi Energy has made a mark on the minds of customers by delivering the best-in-class electric scooters with a perfect blend of technology, design, and reliability. The future aspiration is to accelerate the transition to electric mobility while catering to a wide range of middle-income customers who aspire to own affordable but powerful vehicles.”

“It is worth noting that we see many first-time two-wheeler buyers opt for iVOOMi as their first vehicle. This is a testament to iVOOMi’s appeal as a trusted brand and the company’s potential ability to lead the EV revolution in India.”, said Sunil Bansal.

Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi Energy added, “The electric mobility revolution has received unprecedented support from the government of India and is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing India’s high oil imports, and vehicular pollution, and overall carbon footprint. We, at iVOOMi, are driven to expedite the progress of this revolution by bringing in the right partners who hold a futuristic vision to make EVs mainstream in India.”

iVOOMi will offer both sales and service space through these channel partners, allowing clients to select new electric vehicles as well as receive after-sales services. The EV and battery maker has already established a reputed presence in 55 various locations within Maharashtra, Goa, Gujrat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Chattisgarh. iVOOMi Energy is working to expand its dealer network to include every city in India.

Intending to manufacture 100% localized electric scooters, the company has chosen to keep its production capabilities local, with the capability to deliver more than 500 electric scooters a day from its manufacturing facilities in Noida, Pune, and Ahmednagar.

The company has recently launched three electric scooters in India that offer a range of 130 km and are equipped with lightweight swappable batteries. The company is also set to launch two high-speed ARAI and ICAT certified electric bikes in the coming year.