Is 100-plus-km range the new normal?

The week saw two new long-range e-scooters hitting the market.

This week, Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech launched its new flagship electric scooter, the Okhi-90. Priced Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, post FAME-2 subsidy, but doesn’t include state subsidies), it has a claimed riding range (on full charge) of up to 160 km in the Sport mode and up to 200 km in the Eco mode.Its electric motor draws power from the detachable 3.6 kWh lithium-ion battery. Using the fast charging mode, the battery can be charged up to 80% in one hour, after which charging slows down for better battery health and therefore 100% charge takes over three hours.It is also fast in terms of acceleration, with a claimed 0-90 km/h acceleration time of 10 seconds. Top speed in the Sport mode is 90 km/h and in the Eco mode it is 60 km/h. In terms of range, performance and pricing, the Okhi-90 competes with Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak, among others.

Unlike its rivals, however, the Okhi-90 has a conventional design, but what stands out are its motorcycle-sized, 16-inch alloy wheels—bigger wheels are better at navigating bumpy roads (that’s one of the reasons why in rural India motorcycles are more popular than scooters).Like most electric scooters, the feature-list of the Okhi-90 is long, including in-built navigation, digital speedometer, USB port for mobile charging, Bluetooth, keyless start, and so on. A lot of information about the scooter can be accessed via the Okinawa Connect app that also allows one to immobilise the scooter in case of theft.

Komaki DT 3000

Another 100-plus-km electric scooter launched this week is the DT 3000 by Komaki. Priced around Rs 1.15 lakh in Delhi, the DT 3000 has a claimed range of 180-220 km on full charge and top speed of 90 km/h. It is the third product by Komaki (after the Ranger and the Venice).

Gunjan Malhotra, director, Komaki Electric Division, said, “The DT 3000 is powered by a 3,000-watt brushless DC motor (BLDC) and the patented lithium battery of 62V52AH. In addition, a dozen cutting-edge features and affordable pricing offer value for money to customers.”