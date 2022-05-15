India’s top 10 electric two-wheeler manufacturers in April

The Indian automotive market is the world’s fourth-largest car market, but when it comes to electric vehicles, the country is still miles away from being the EV hub. But when it comes to the electric two-wheeler market, thanks to multiple factors such as central and state government subsidies, rising fuel prices, a plethora of options to choose from, and most importantly the usage pattern make it an attractive option over its IC-counterpart.

For the month of April, the overall electric vehicle (two-, four- and passenger vehicle) sales crossed the 50,000-units sales milestone. A total of 51,501 units were sold in the country, with the two-wheeler segment accounting for almost 95 percent of the sales.

Looking at segment-wise sales in the high-speed electric two-wheeler category, Ola Electric claimed the leadership position with sales of 12,698 units, followed by Okinawa Autotech at 11,010 units. Hero Electric, which is suffering from semiconductor shortage slipped two places at the number 3 rank with sales of 6,576 units.

At fourth position Ampere Vehicles, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton reported sales of 6,539 units, while Ather Energy came fifth with sales of 2,447 units.

The overall sales of electric two-wheeler were 49,166 units, compared to 5,132 units a year ago, and 49,642 units in the previous month.