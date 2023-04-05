Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announces management changes, Tsutsumu Otani succeeds Atushi Ogata as MD

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers and part of Japan’s Honda Motor Co, has announced management leadership changes.

Tsutsumu Otani, who is the VP at Honda Motor Co., Japan, takes over the responsibility of the President, CEO & MD of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. He succeeds Atsushi Ogata, who led Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for 3 years, and will now return to Shanghai, China with effect from April 2023; as the Executive General Manager at Shanghai Branch, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co.

Born in 1968, Otani started his career with Honda Japan in 1997 and has spent over 26 years in the company and has led several functions and managed several geographies. In his prior role before taking over the new India operations, Otani was the Executive General Manager, Shanghai Branch Honda Motor (China) Investment. He has worked with Honda across Europe, Japan, China and South America.

In addition, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced Vinay Dhingra (earlier Director – General & Corporate Affairs, Strategic Information System and Honda India Foundation, HMSI) as the Senior Director – Human Resource & Administration, Corporate Affairs, Information Technology and Honda India Foundation. Additionally, Yogesh Mathur (Previously Operating Officer Sales and Marketing) and Sanjeev Jain (earlier Operating Officer – New Model Purchase & Parts Strategy) are now elevated to the Board of Directors of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Mathur as the new Director, will be responsible for Customer Service, Logistics Planning & Control, Premium Motorcycle Business along with Sales & Marketing.

On the other hand, Jain as the new Director, will be responsible for Purchase. He succeeds V. Sridhar who was Sr. Director Purchase and has Retired from the company after completing over 23 years of association with HMSI.