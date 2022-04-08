Honda Inaugurates BigWing in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today inaugurated a BigWing dealership in Maharashtra, Honda BigWing in Ulhasnagar. The dealership is located at:

Kohinoor Waves Shop No-15, 16, 17 & 18 Shanti Nagar, Kalyan Ambernath Road, Ulhasnagar – 421003,

Landmark Reliance Smart Point



Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Ulhasnagar, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer.”

He added, “Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Ulhasnagar. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Ulhasnagar and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”