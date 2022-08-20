Honda CB300F: A little price cut can go a long way

The CB300F—you can call it an entry-level superbike—has a ‘big bike’ feel to it. It looks expensive, it accelerates almost like a superbike, it is supremely comfortable, and the build quality is matchless. It is powered by a 293.52cc petrol engine (24 bhp and 25.6 Nm), mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

What defines its design?

It’s got a muscular and toned body that seems straight out of a heavy-duty workout. The golden-colour front suspension not only offers superior cushioning, but also makes the CB300F look possibly the smartest in its class of motorcycles. The split-seat is comfortable for two people. The monoshock rear suspension completes the class act in fashion. The digital instrument cluster displays gear position, fuel level, tripmeter, speedometer, average speed and time, among other features, and both headlamp and tail-lamp are LEDs, which look premium. The target customer is college students and young executives, and that’s why it’s got the HSVCS (Honda Smartphone Voice Control System)—only in the DLX PRO variant—which connects your phone with the bike via Bluetooth. Many smartphone functions such as reading messages and using navigation can be accessed via a handle-mounted switch unit. It has a USB-C charging point.

How is the riding position?

The 789 mm seat height (coupled with narrow seat shoulders) makes it easy to get on the bike as well as to put your feet down on traffic lights. Also, at 153 kg, the CB300F is a very light motorcycle, and so constantly putting your feet on the road to balance the motorcycle in stop-and-go traffic won’t tire you either.

How does it perform?

The power delivery of the engine, from any speed to any speed (in the right gear, of course), is surprisingly good. Mention must be made of the gearbox—it is so smooth that there is almost no gearshift sound or feel. The front 276 mm and rear 220 mm disc brakes (with dual channel ABS) work well. I rode the CB300F on the tarmac and on gravel—and it feels planted on these terrains. The exhaust pipe is upswept (directed upwards), making the CB300F look really cool. The exhaust note, however, appears a bit too mellow for a powerful bike such as this. A marginally louder exhaust note (but not noisier) would have been just fine.

Outright acceleration is good—it goes from 0-60 km/h in about 4 seconds and 0-100 km/h in about 9 seconds (rough calculation). Even at speeds above 100 km/h, the CB300F doesn’t vibrate a lot. But because the riding position is slightly leaned forward (upper body leaned in front of the hips), after an hour or so of riding, it starts to get tiring (after the arms have taken enough vibrations via the handlebars).

Is it better than rivals?

The two key competitors of the CB300F are BMW G 310 R (Rs 2.7 lakh) and KTM 250 Duke (Rs 2.37 lakh). Both of these develop more power, and both appear to have bigger brand value within the entry-level superbike club. At the same time, both of these don’t have the mean and muscular appearance of the CB300F (the BMW feels more premium and the KTM has the usual naked bike look). But even if you don’t compare the CB300F to its pricier rivals, Rs 2.26 lakh for the DLX variant and Rs 2.29 lakh for the DLX PRO (ex-showroom) is a bit too much for this little Honda superbike. Make no mistake, the CB300F is a very fine motorcycle, but it can be a whole lot value for money at prices starting around Rs 2 lakh.

Specifications of the CB300F

Engine: 293.52ccPower: 18 kW (24 bhp)Torque: 25.6 NmWeight: 153 kgSeat height: 789 mmFuel tank: 14.1 litresGearbox: 6-speed manualPrice: Rs 2.26 lakh (DLX); Rs 2.29 lakh (DLX PRO)Prices are ex-showroom

Competitors

BMW G 310 R (Rs 2.7 lakh): It is more expensive, but has more power and looks more premium

KTM 250 Duke (Rs 2.37 lakh): It also more expensive, but has more power and has sharper looks