Honda 2Wheelers India Reaches 30 Lakh Export Milestone

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced its latest milestone of exporting over 30 lakh units in its 21st year of operations. Honda 2Wheelers India started exports in 2001 with its debut model Activa. While Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the 15 lakh mark in 2016, the next 15 lakh exports were added in only the last 5 years, which is more than 3 times the earlier speed.

Noteworthy, in 2020 the company established a new Overseas Business Expansion business vertical and also expanded its global exports footprint to developed markets like the United States, Japan & Europe among others. Additionally, HMSI has also commenced the manufacturing of global engines from its 4th factory at Vithalapur, Gujarat.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Such milestones are a shining testimony of HMSI’s sustained efforts in expanding Honda’s footprint in global exports. Last year we flagged off our global engine production line at Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, thus strengthening our export capabilities further. As we make further inroads into developed markets, our reinstated focus on exports expansion takes HMSI one step closer to becoming a ‘Manufacturing Hub for the World’.”

Speaking on this milestone achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In the last two decades, Honda has delighted more than 30 lac two-wheeler customers through exports. Led by Dio Scooter, we are expanding our export portfolio including both scooters & motorcycles. To establish high quality and efficiency, matching global standards, HMSI raised a dedicated Overseas Business vertical in 2021.”