Honda 2 Wheelers India could look at partnerships in India to drive EV adoption

Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India (HMSI), a leading scooter and motorcycle manufacturer is amongst the leading two-wheeler OEMs whose entry into the electric vehicle space is keenly awaited. And if things go by, what the company hopes for, it could bet on the power of partnership to take a lead in the electric two-wheeler space.

While the Japanese OEM has not yet formally announced its entry its plans to enter the Indian EV space, the company is expected to announce its formal entry with a made-in-India product on March 29, in New Delhi.

It is evident that the Indian electric two-wheeler space, which is mostly dominated by scooters is seeing a lot of competition and a lack of a charging standard and battery swapping consortium, each manufacturer may end up investing significantly. But, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India may be open to the idea of partnerships.

Responding to a query about would HMSI be open to partnering with other players to form a consortium of a sort adhering to a standardisation for battery swapping, Atushi Ogata, President, CEO & MD, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, that he has “asked the headquarters to consider the same.” There is no final decision on it as of yet, and the management is closely studying the feasibility of the same.

The confidence could also come up on the fact that with the future of FAME II subsidies also being in question, and EV makers looking to make their vehicles economical without riling up losses, the ‘Battery as a Service’ business model for electric scooters and three-wheelers make business sense. In fact, one of Honda Group company, Honda Power Pack Energy India and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation had last year signed an MoU to collaborate in the field of e-mobility and provide battery-sharing services at HPCL’s retail outlets in major cities across India.

Ogata also mentioned that the Japanese OEM was also exploring various ideas to make EVs affordable. And selling an e-scooter without a fixed battery could very well be the start.

