HMSI flags off ‘Honda Homecoming Fest’

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India organized first of its kind customer appreciation event at their Global Resource Factory in Manesar (Haryana), “Honda Homecoming Fest” celebrating H’ness CB350’s first anniversary.

Based on the Global Honda Homecoming event conducted in Kumamoto Factory (Japan), the event celebrates the Homecoming of Honda’s iconic H’ness CB350 and CB350RS.

Conducted at HMSI’s Global Resource Factory in Manesar, the Honda Homecoming Fest received “an overwhelming response from more than 2000 proud owners of CB350 series”, claims Honda, registering on a specially designed online registration platform across India.

The group of 120 riders were given a special welcome by the HMSI’s management, dealers and other spectators at the venue as they thronged the premises on their H’ness CB350 and CB350RS.

Welcoming the riders on the event, Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO – Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “HMSI is delighted to organise first of its kind Honda Homecoming Fest for our CB350 customers in India and glad to receive an overwhelming response for this activity. Customer-first is our guiding principle and we aim to retain the highest level of customer delight by providing global level quality products and services.”

Speaking on the initiative, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “As they say, real celebrations begin when you are back home, our BigWing team specially curated this very unique Home Coming Fest.”

He added, “The CB350 customers got a lifetime experience of witnessing first-hand, the manufacturing of the very machines they are riding. It was rewarding to see their excitement and enthusiasm. To summarise, the homecoming isn’t just about the H’ness CB350 & CB350RS, it’s about riding community and bonding over-sharing of their experiences.”

One of the prime focuses of the Homecoming fest is Dreamers’ café, a part of Rupantar Journey- the transformation project of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. A special champions walkway with a 3D logo invokes the pride amongst the CB350 customers and marks homage to the MotoGP champions.

The fest included a guided plant tour and various fun and exciting activities including Ted Talk, Raizen art, Riding experience sharing, Videography training by GoPro among many others to establish a connection between the customers hailing in from various parts of the country while also integrating them firmly into the Honda family.