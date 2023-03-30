Hero MotoCorp’s CFO Niranjan Gupta to take over the role of CEO from May 1

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has appointed Niranjan Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from May 1, elevating him from his current position as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head – Strategy and M&A.

Dr. Pawan Munjal will continue as Executive Chairman and Whole-time Director on the Board.

The OEM says over the past six years, Gupta has played a key role in shaping the financial health of the company by navigating it through a highly competitive and ever-evolving environment. He has also played a significant role in forging key partnerships with global brands such as Harley Davidson and Zero Motorcycles.

He has over 25 years of leadership experience in finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, supplychain and strategy roles across business sectors including consumer goods, metals & mining, and automobiles.

Gupta also serves as a Director on the Board of Ather Energy, HMC MM Auto, and HMCL Colombia. Prior to Hero MotoCorp, he has spent three years at Vedanta and 20 years in Unilever across global roles.

Dr. Pawan Munjal said: “Niranjan is a leader with sharp business acumen and a proven track record in delivering strong business results in a highly competitive environment. He has been instrumental in defining the organisation’s growth story with his rich and diverse experience across finance, strategy and operational effectiveness in both developed and developing markets. His sharp focus has helped Hero MotoCorp in delivering strong cash flow over the years, while ensuring judicious capital allocation.”

Niranjan Gupta said, “With more than 110 million customers, the brand has an unparalleled reach, providing mobility solutions to the masses. The journey hereon is going to be even more exciting with focus on global expansion, premium segment, and electric mobility. Our vision, mission and values will continue to be the guiding light towards building the next growth story, as we further consolidate our market leadership while delighting our customers and creating shareholder value.”

The company is expected to announce a new CFO in due course of time.