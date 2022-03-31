Hero MotoCorp Launches New Destini 125 ‘XTEC’ At INR 69,900

Hero MotoCorp launches the new Destini 125 ‘XTEC’ in India, priced at INR 69,900 ex-showroom. The Hero Destini 125 will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a starting price of INR 69,900 for the STD variant and Destini 125 XTEC, priced at INR 79,990.

The new Hero Destini gets a host of upgrades including new LED headlamps, a semi-digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Other features include a new colour called Nexus Blue, i3S Technology, (Idle Stop-Start System), a front USB charger, a low fuel indicator, and a side-stand engine cut off feature.

Speaking on the launch, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, The XTEC technology package has started to make a name of itself, being the signature for the latest technology and segment-first feature. We introduced XTEC editions on the Glamour 125, the Pleasure+ 110 with great success and today, on the Destini 125, which will further strengthen its popularity.”

He added, “The Destini XTEC combines a dash of classic elegance through its handle cover signed by a chrome strip, the elegant speedometer artwork, the embossed backrest, together with a load of technology through its new LED headlamp and Bluetooth connectivity. If you are looking for a timeless commuter that is smart, the Destini 125 XTEC edition is for you!”

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Destini 125 scooter enjoys a strong connection with the customers. Riders waiting for a distinctive experience will be drawn to the multi-faceted Hero Destini 125 XTEC. The new Destini 125 XTEC shows our continued technological advancements and follows after our other key scooter portfolio brands including Maestro Edge 125 Connect and Pleasure+ XTEC.”

He further said, “Now in the new ‘XTEC avatar’, the Hero Destini 125 has upped the excitement once again in its segment. Designed with a clear focus on comfort and styling, the new Hero Destini 125 XTEC is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio in the country.”

Powering the new Hero Destini 125 XTEC is a 125cc BS-VI compliant engine producing 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT gearbox.