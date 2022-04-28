Hero MotoCorp delivers 125 retro-fitted scooters to the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans

Hero MotoCorp has partnered with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans to deliver 125 retro-fitted Destini scooters to soldiers that have two auxiliary wheels in the rear.

Hero MotoCorp has partnered with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans to deliver 125 retro-fitted Destini scooters to soldiers who were disabled during their service. The Hero Destini 125 scooters are retro-fitted with two auxiliary wheels in the rear to provide a safe and convenient riding experience, Hero MotoCorp said in an official statement.

The scooters were handed over in New Delhi in the presence of Brigadier Sanatan Singh and Brigadier Vikas Bhardwaj of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV), said the statement.

As per Hero MotoCorp, the scooters were handed over in multiple states, including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and Kerala.



The statament said, “We are honoured and delighted to partner with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans in this noble cause. As part of the initiative under our CSR platform ‘Hero WeCare’, we are glad to be able to extend mobility support to these heroes. We have already handed over more than 100 such retro-fitted Destini scooters to soldiers in various states across the country.”