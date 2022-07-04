Hero Electric rolls out electric scooters from Mahindra’s Pithampur plant

Home-grown electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero Electric on Monday announced the rollout of its first batch of electric scooters from Mahindra Group’s Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh.



Earlier this year, Hero Electric announced its 5-year partnership with Mahindra as part of its growth and expansion plans to cater to the growing demand for E2Ws in the country, the company said in a press release.

As part of the strategic alliance, Hero Optima & NYX will be manufactured at the plant in Pithampur.



Beyond sharing space to build vehicles, the partnership between both would provide a platform for jointly working to develop and share the supply chain for all new electric offerings. Both companies will bolster this alliance and share their R&D expertise to develop newer technologies and products for domestic and overseas markets.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, of Hero Electric said, “we strongly believe in like-minded strategic partnerships to offer “true value for money” products in electric mobility. Tie-up with Mahindra is one such alliance that we are proud of. “



“The two teams have been working closely for seamless integration of the manufacturing process and offer to the customer the same level of global quality that is produced from our Ludhiana plant. With this tie-up, we are now well on our way to the half a million capacity that we had planned a few months back.” he added