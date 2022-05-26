Hero Cycles launches new MTB and Hybrid range starting at Rs 10,000

The Sprint Range is designed with a New Ride Geometry, Smart Fit Ergonomics, and Strong and Light Materials (GEMTECTM) at Hero Cycles R&D center in Ludhiana. Hero Sprint GEMTECTM bicycles are built for the GEN-Z.

Hero Sprint offers a completely re-designed personal mobility solution that technologically, allows one to seek out adventure.

The combination of new ride geometry, stealth- materials, and a dynamic-glide drivetrain with enhanced frame design improves responsiveness, stretching firmness, and stability.

Aditya Munjal, Director, Hero Cycles said, “Inspired by the generation that constantly seeks to find and express themselves with unwavering confidence, Hero Sprint powered by GEMTECTM is for today’s youth.

Our proprietary GEMTECTM philosophy is a reflection of what the customers want their cycles to be – trustworthy, agile, and technologically advanced.”

Priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, Hero Sprint offers a value-premium choice in the MTB/Hybrid category and has launched 6 GEMTECTM models in the first phase – Hustle, Hustle Glo, Compass, Trot, Howler 2.0 and Milano.

These will be available across its nationwide network of over 2000 dealers in addition to their 340 Hero Sprint Stores in 248 cities.