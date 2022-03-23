Gujarat witnesses 950% rise in EV sales

Gujarat government’s efforts to promote clean energy is paying off as the state witnessed over a 950% rise in the sales of electric vehicles (EVs) over the past couple of years. According to official sources in the state government, by the end of 2019, the number of registered EVs were hardly over 950 which increased […]

According to official sources in the state government, by the end of 2019, the number of registered EVs were hardly over 950 which increased to 1,119 in 2020. Suddenly, the number of registered EVs surged to 9,780 by the end of 2021 showing a 956% rise in the registration of EVs in Gujarat.

A senior official with the state port and transport department claimed that registration of EVs started increasing in large numbers from June 2021 onward after the state government rolled out its first electric vehicle policy having provision of subsidies and capital incentives for buyers and also for those who want to invest in charging infrastructure.

Through generous policy rolled out in line with National Electric Mobility Plan (NEMP), the state aims at a minimum of 2 lakh EVs on Gujarat roads by the end of 2025, said the official. These EVs include a minimum of 1.25 lakh two-wheelers, 75,000 three-wheelers and 20,000 four-wheelers.

Interestingly, there has been a 25% dip in the registration of petrol and diesel vehicles in the state as per state government data. According to the official, this is just the beginning of a new trend as there would be a further decline in the registration of petrol-diesel vehicles in Gujarat once there would be adequate charging infrastructure facilities including that battery swapping services in place.

Compared to the 16.16 lakh registration of petrol-diesel vehicles in Gujarat during 2019 – hardly 12 lakh plus petrol-diesel vehicles were registered in 2021. During 2020, 11.12 lakh such vehicles were registered in the state but the reduction was due to first and second Covid-19 waves and subsequent lockdowns, claimed the official.

“Gujarat government is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 6 lakh tons per year by bringing down pollution occurring due to use of conventional fossil fuel. A large number of buyers are resorting to EVs by availing subsidies up to `20,000 for two-wheelers, `50,000 for three-wheelers and `1.5 lakh for four-wheelers,” he said.

“Up to `10 capital infrastructure is being offered to set up charging stations in the state under the policy. Already 280 such charging stations have been set up across Gujarat after the announcement of EV policy and 250 more are in pipeline,” he added.