Govt Seeks Explanation From Ola, Okinawa Over EV Fires

The recent incidents involving Ola and Okinawa have raised several questions, the major one being if EVs are safe. Following the incidents, Ola and Okinawa started independent probes to find out the reason behind the accidents.

The accident that involved Okinawa also claimed two lives, which lead the government to look into this matter. Now, the central government has called the technical teams of both companies to explain the reason, reports CNBC.

The government has also raised several questions regarding the EVs catching fire, amongst them being if the testing standards by ARAI and ICAT for EVs need to be reviewed if it was quality control during manufacturing or the way the scooters were ridden and maintained by customers.

Other industry experts point toward the quality of battery packs saying that one bad batch of batteries, unnoticed by quality control, could have led to the accidents, while some point out that EVs cannot be ridden like ICE vehicles.

Also, some suggest that the climatic conditions of India push the battery pack’s operating limits, leading to the fire. Whatever the causes are, Ola and Okinawa are yet to make a public statement revealing the cause of the fire.

Last month, four separate incidents occurred involving EVs made by Ola, Okinawa, and Pure. While Ola and Pure were lucky to have had no casualties, one incident involving Okinawa claimed two lives, when the EV was being charged inside the house.

