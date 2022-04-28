Government asks electric two-wheeler makers to halt new launches: Report

The government has asked electric two-wheeler manufacturers to halt new launches until EV fire incidents were investigated and has also cautioned manufacturers who did not have incidents to take corrective measures.

The government has asked electric two-wheeler manufacturers to halt new launches, as per a report by The Economic Times, until the fire incidents were thoroughly investigated. The announcement follows a meeting held by the roads, transport and highways ministry on Monday.

The meeting was called to discuss the number of incidents of fire in electric two-wheelers over the last few weeks. “EV makers have also been verbally dissuaded from launching new vehicles until clarity about the cause of fires and steps required to stop them have been firmed up,” said an official.

Apart from asking to halt launches, EV two-wheeler makers have also been asked to recall EVs from the particular batch of vehicles that the fires were reported on. EV makers such as Ola, Pure EV, and Okinawa have already announced voluntary recalls for more than 7000 vehicles over the last week.

Last week, Nitin Gadkari made an announcement saying if EV makers are being negligent, they will face hefty penalties. Gadkari said, “If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed, and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered.”

The official quoted above, also said, “Manufacturers who did not have incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire have also been cautioned to take corrective actions on their sold vehicles. The ministry has asked EV makers to educate consumers about charging safety and how to prevent fire incidents.”