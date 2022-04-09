Gogoro Unveils World’s First Swappable Solid-State Battery Prototype

Gogoro Inc., the battery-swapping technology company, announced the world’s first solid-state lithium ceramic battery prototype for two-wheel battery swapping. Jointly developed by Gogoro and ProLogium Technology, a solid-state battery technology company, the new Gogoro solid-state battery prototype integrates with Gogoro’s existing vehicles and swapping network.

“Gogoro is unveiling the world’s first solid-state battery for two-wheel battery swapping because it’s imperative we take advantage of the latest battery innovations to introduce a new era of electric transportation growth and adoption in our cities,” said Horace Luke, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Gogoro.

“We partnered with ProLogium Technology, a global leader in solid-state battery innovation, to jointly develop this new battery that delivers higher energy density for better range, improved stability and safety, and is reverse compatible with all existing Gogoro-powered vehicles.”

As the next generation of battery chemistry, solid-state lithium ceramic batteries are expected to replace traditional lithium-ion batteries and become the mainstream power source for electric vehicles and consumer electronics.

Solid-state batteries provide higher energy density and deliver a greater range for electric vehicles. Gogoro estimates that its solid-state batteries will increase the capacity of current lithium batteries by 140% or greater, from 1.7 kWh to 2.5 kWh.

“As leading global battery innovators, Gogoro and ProLogium have partnered to jointly design solid-state battery prototypes that integrate with Gogoro’s battery swapping network and two-wheel vehicles,” said Vincent Yang, founder and CEO of ProLogium Technology.

He added, “Solid-state battery technologies present a new phase in the future of electric vehicles, and we look forward to advancing this Gogoro prototype battery into a commercial offering in the future.”