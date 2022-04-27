Former BMW Marketing Head Pallavi Singh joins Hero MotoCorp

Ex-BMW marketing head Pallavi Singh joins HeroMotocorp as the head of digital and consumer services.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero Motocorp has appointed Pallavi Singh as head of digital and consumer services. Pallavi Singh had previously worked with leading automotive brands such as BMW India, Harley-Davidson, MG, and others.

Marketer Pallavi Singh announced on Linkedin that her next stint will be at Hero Motocorp. Her social media post mentioned that she would be involved in building the next-generation EV platform and technology ecosystem.

She has over a decade of experience as a marketer and communications expert. Pallavi Singh worked with BMW India for two years as the carmaker’s Marketing Director, launching significant campaigns and initiatives.

Prior to this, she worked with MG Motor India as the Head of Marketing between 2017 and 2019, being an instrumental person in launching the brand’s first product, the Hector.

Pallavi has also had stints with two-wheeler manufacturers in India, the longest being with American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson between 2009 and 2017. She started as the Assistant Manager of Marketing, and later took the position as the Director of Marketing in 2013.

With an MBA in Marketing from the Birla institute of Management & Technology, Pallavi Singh started her automotive career with the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Yamaha in 2007, where she held the Assistant Manager of Marketing position for around three years.