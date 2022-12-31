Fast, and thankfully not furious

I was recently riding a 1,200-cc superbike. While it was great fun to ride, it felt cumbersome navigating in city traffic. It also felt a ‘bit too powerful’ on open roads, i.e. as soon as I opened the throttle, the bike just shot ahead from any speed to any speed.

From that big bike, I shifted to Triumph Tiger Sport 660. Pure bliss!

What is the Tiger Sport 660?

First of all, it’s not a Tiger, but more of a Trident. It shares engine (660 cc; 80 bhp, 64 Nm) and other parts with the Trident (the most affordable Triumph ever), even though Triumph has tried to make it look like the Tiger.

But as compared to the Tiger 1200 or even the Tiger 900 that are custom-built for adventure, the Tiger Sport 660 looks puny. It also doesn’t really look like a Rs 10-odd-lakh motorcycle.

The digital instrument cluster displays most needed information such as speedometer, tachometer, tripmeter, fuel level, gear indicator, clock and even a calendar.

The quality is what you would expect in a 21st century premium machine—from plastics to metal to seat fabric to paint job, everything is high-end, except the windscreen that shakes a bit too much.

How does it ride?

It’s as easy as riding a 150 cc commuter motorcycle, but open that throttle and it can be a rocket unleashed. Even though it seems to have limitless power, the bike stays in control of the rider at all times and across the RPM range—so perfect is the connection between throttle input and power delivery.

Power delivery through the gears is also astonishing; let’s say, you have to go from 40 km/h to 80 km/h in third gear, it’ll do in the blink of an eye.

Because the seat is firm and the riding position keeps your back straight with arms and shoulders relaxed—and controls at a comfortable reach—one can easily do long interstate rides on the Tiger Sport 660.

Also read: Vida V1 electric scooter deliveries commence in Bengaluru

Is it an adventure motorcycle?

No, and the stock tyres (Michelin Road 5) are proof of that. As is the low exhaust pipe that screams “don’t take me off the road.”

Is it expensive?

Priced starting Rs 8.95 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), the Tiger Sport 660 is very expensive. One, it doesn’t look ‘expensive’. Two, its direct competitors like Kawasaki Versys 650 (Rs 7.36 lakh) and Suzuki V-Strom 650XT (Rs 8.88 lakh) are more affordable. Three, there are far more affordable midsize motorcycles in India (such as Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that starts at around Rs 3 lakh, and the Super Meteor 650 that will be launched in January 2023 will also be priced in the Rs 3 lakh range).

Also read: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal

Specifications

Engine: 660 cc

Power: 81 PS (80 bhp)

Torque: 64 Nm

Gearbox: 6-speed manual

Front brake: Twin 310 mm discs

Rear brake: Single 255 mm disc

Seat height: 835 mm

Fuel tank: 17.2 litres

Fuel economy: 22.2 km/litre

Emissions: 107 gm/km

Price: Rs 8.95 lakh onwards

(Price is ex-showroom)

Competitors

Kawasaki Versys 650 (Rs 7.36 lakh)

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT (Rs 8.88 lakh)