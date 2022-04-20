EV fires will be doused with battery policy, centre plans

The government is planning to establish quality standards and guidelines for batteries used in EVs, reports ET Auto. The detailed policy will cover battery performance testing and manufacturing standards, as well as heat resistance.

“The fire involves concern, We have casually begun guiding EV manufacturers to improve on their current vehicles,” said the official, adding that work had started on the proposed battery policy as well.

The fires have essentially been due to use of imported batteries not made by the necessities of the country, as indicated by the official.

In the meantime, the government has tasked the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, with examining fire incidents linked to Ola S1Pro, Okinawa Praise Pro and Pure electric scooters, apart from 26 models sold by Jitendra New EV Tech.

The official said any choice on review of these products will be taken subsequent to investigating the preliminary findings of CFEES. “For the present, we need them (manufacturers) to willfully fix the inadequacies in their vehicles,” he added.