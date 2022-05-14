EV Fires: Consumer body sends notice to Pure EV, Boom Motors

The electric two-wheeler industry once considered the low-hanging fruit to drive the acceptance for the electric vehicle segment is now under pressure. The growing number of electric two-wheelers catching fire have caught the attention of different authorities and has become a matter of concern. Coming into action, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), a body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has sent notices to two companies – Hyderabad-based Pure EV and Coimbatore-based Boom Motors – owing to the recent explosion in their scooters.

The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, had expressed that the government would intervene if things didn’t improve. Of late, EV manufacturers namely – Pure EV, Boom Motors, Ola Electric, Jitendra EV, and Okinawa Autotech have been recalling the faulty batches since these incidents were reported.

As per reports the dedicated committee’s preliminary findings suggest issues or defects with the battery cells as the prime reason for such incidents countrywide. Experts believe that even the design of electric vehicles is a subject that needs attention.

The government, therefore, is now closely working on new quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles and will be disseminating them soon.

Recent cases of EV fires include a Benling India e-scooter, that exploded while at charge in Telangana. However, no casualties were reported by the local police. Another explosion that took place in late April in Telangana’s Nizamabad district was of a Pure EV two-wheeler that killed an 80-year-old man and left two people injured. Yet another incident followed killing a 40-year-old man after a Boom Motors scooter exploded while it was put on charging.

In terms of numbers, at least 12 electric two-wheeler vehicles have exploded so far in just a couple of months. Adhering to the pressure from the government and the need of the hour, EV manufacturers are now on the front foot, recalling the lots and tackling the situation, the best way possible.